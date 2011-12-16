Dec 16 (Reuters) - INTELLEX CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 13.49 14.91 Operating 104 mln 578 mln Recurring loss 224 mln prft 295 mln Net loss 181 mln prft 167 mln NOTE - Intellex Co Ltd renovates apartments.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8940.TK1.