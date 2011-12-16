Dec 16 (Reuters) - INTELLEX CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to May 31,2012 May 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 27.89 29.54 Recurring 58 mln 621 mln Net 41 mln 360 mln NOTE - Intellex Co Ltd renovates apartments.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8940.TK1.