Dec 16 (Reuters) - SHIGEMATSU WORKS CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.80 10.80 Operating 1.60 760 mln Recurring 1.55 600 mln Net 1.51 800 mln NOTE - Shigematsu Works Co Ltd is a major industrial-use gas mask maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7980.TK1.