BRIEF-Legal & General Group's estimated solvency II surplus at 7 bln stg
* As at 15 may 2017, L&G had an estimated solvency II surplus of 7.0 billion pounds with a 188 percent coverage ratio, on a shareholder basis.
Dec 16 (Reuters) - INTELLEX CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 13.44 14.88 Recurring loss 273 mln prft 288 mln Net loss 205 mln prft 166 mln NOTE - Intellex Co Ltd renovates apartments.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8940.TK1.
* As at 15 may 2017, L&G had an estimated solvency II surplus of 7.0 billion pounds with a 188 percent coverage ratio, on a shareholder basis.
* Says its insurance unit plans to issue T$15 billion ($496.23 million) bonds