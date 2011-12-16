Dec 16 (Reuters) - INTELLEX CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 13.44 14.88 Recurring loss 273 mln prft 288 mln Net loss 205 mln prft 166 mln NOTE - Intellex Co Ltd renovates apartments.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8940.TK1.