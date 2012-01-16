Jan 16 (Reuters) - HORII FOOD SERVICE CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.70 6.60 Operating 500 mln 459 mln Recurring 500 mln 470 mln Net 200 mln 247 mln NOTE - Horii Food Service Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3077.TK1.