Dec 16 (Reuters) - INTELLEX CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to May 31,2012 May 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 28.00 29.60 Operating 748 mln 1.21 Recurring 121 mln 659 mln Net 75 mln 385 mln NOTE - Intellex Co Ltd renovates apartments.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8940.TK1.