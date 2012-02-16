Feb 16 (Reuters) -
BRIDGESTONE CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2012 Dec 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 22.00 yen 20.00 yen
NOTE - Bridgestone Corp is a large automotive tire maker.
Acquired Firestone of U.S. in 1988. If there is no Q1 or
Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a
new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report
dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
