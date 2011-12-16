Dec 16 (Reuters) - INTELLEX CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to May 31,2012 May 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 800.00 yen 1400.00 yen -Q2 div nil 600.00 yen NOTE - Intellex Co Ltd renovates apartments.. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8940.TK1.