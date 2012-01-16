Jan 16 (Reuters) - HOGY MEDICAL CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 31.34 30.55 Operating 6.95 6.25 Recurring 7.04 6.42 Net 4.12 3.80 NOTE - Hogy Medical Co Ltd is a producer of disposable surgical gowns. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3593.TK1.