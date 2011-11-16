Nov 16 (Reuters) -

NIPPON KANRYU INDUSTRY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 12.33 12.54 11.00

7.37 (-1.6 pct)

(-10.8%) (-13.0%) Operating 453 mln 738 mln 160 mln

430 mln

(-38.6 pct) (-64.7%)

(-35.2%) Recurring 471 mln 752 mln 148 mln

420 mln

(-37.3 pct) (-68.6%)

(-37.1%) Net 453 mln 688 mln 130 mln

410 mln

(-34.2 pct) (-71.3%)

(-37.4%) EPS Y91.57 Y131.10 Y22.15

Y82.57 Diluted EPS Y34.39 Y47.11

Annual div Y3.00 Y3.00 Y1.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div

Y3.00 Y3.00 Y1.00

NOTE - Nippon Kanryu Industry Co Ltd deals in traffic safety engineering works.

