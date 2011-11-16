BRIEF-Wilson buys two bulk ships for EUR 3.5 million
* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH GERMAN SHIPPING COMPANY LAUTERJUNG ON PURCHASE OF TWO BULK SHIPS MV ARION (1999, 2460 DWT) AND MV HESTIA (2000, 2460 DWT)
Nov 16 (Reuters) -
ISB CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 10.00 yen 20.00 yen
NOTE - ISB Corp is a software firm. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9702.TK1.
* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH GERMAN SHIPPING COMPANY LAUTERJUNG ON PURCHASE OF TWO BULK SHIPS MV ARION (1999, 2460 DWT) AND MV HESTIA (2000, 2460 DWT)
June 14 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd :