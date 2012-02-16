Feb 16 (Reuters) - MID REIT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Jun 30, 2012 Jun 30, 2011 LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS 6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 5.78 5.70 5.76 (+0.2 pct) Operating 2.09 2.04 2.15 (-2.9 pct) Recurring 1.42 1.39 1.41 (+0.6 pct) Net 1.42 1.39 1.40 (+1.4 pct) EPS Y7,714.00 Y7,556.00 Y7,604.00 Div Y7,715.00 Y7,556.00 Y7,605.00 NOTE - Mid Reit Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3227.TK1.