Feb 16 (Reuters) - KITOKU SHINRYO CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Div 8.00 yen 6.00 yen (Commem) 2.00 yen - NOTE - Kitoku Shinryo Co Ltd is a major wholesaler of rice. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2700.TK1.