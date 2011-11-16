BRIEF-Spain banks borrow 173.1 bln euros from ECB in May - c. Bank
* Says Spanish banks borrowed 173.1 billion euros ($194.1 billion) from the European Central Bank in May
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 11.28 9.18 13.50
6.00 (+22.9 pct)
Operating 1.17 732 mln 1.80 600 mln
(+59.2 pct)
Recurring 1.13 799 mln 1.80 600 mln
(+41.6 pct)
Net 6 mln 321 mln 1.00 300 mln
(-98.0 pct)
EPS Y189.72 Y9,091.09
Y101.43 Y30.43 Diluted Y179.53 Y8,697.58
EPS Annual div Y4,500.00 Y3,000.00 Y20.00
NOTE - WebCrew Inc. operates insurance-related Web sites
FRANKFURT, June 14 The European Central Bank is at risk of coming under political pressure to keep its ultra-easy policy stance in place and help national budgets, which have already saved billions of euros in interest costs, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday.