Dec 16 (Reuters) - NISHIMATSUYA CHAIN PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 20, 2011 Nov 20, 2010 Feb 20, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 91.09 90.27 124.47 (+0.9 pct) Operating 5.18 7.29 7.35 (-29.0 pct) Recurring 5.38 7.47 7.60 (-28.0 pct) Net 2.63 4.28 3.83 (-38.6 pct) EPS Y39.06 Y63.25 Y56.97 Diluted - Y63.25 EPS NOTE - Nishimatsuya Chain Co Ltd sells children's wear and sundries For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7545.TK1.