Feb 1 (Reuters) - F@N COMMUNICATIONS INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.59 10.60 Operating 1.72 1.68 Recurring 1.79 1.74 Net 984 mln 960 mln NOTE - F@N Communications Inc is involved in Internet marketing services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2461.TK1.