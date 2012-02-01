Feb 1 (Reuters) - NTT DATA CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.20 trln 1.20 trln Operating 80.00 80.00 Recurring 73.00 73.00 Net 33.00 39.00 NOTE - NTT Data Corp is a major systems integrator, strong in large-scale systems. Formerly data communications headquarter of NTT. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9613.TK1.