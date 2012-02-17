Feb 17 (Reuters) - BBH PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2012 Dec 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 117 mln 103 mln Operating loss 79 mln loss 86 mln Recurring loss 73 mln loss 83 mln Net loss 154 mln loss 14 mln NOTE - BBH develops provides consulting on online financial and personnel systems. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3719.TK1.