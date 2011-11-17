Nov 17 (Reuters) -

T&D HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 1.07 trln 1.08 trln 1.95 trln (-0.5 pct) (-5.3 pct) (-2.2%) Recurring 70.60 63.91 113.00

(+10.5 pct) (+36.4 pct) (+19.0%) Net 28.72 22.25 36.00 (+29.1 pct) (+54.2 pct) (+50.8%) EPS

Y42.18 Y32.67 Y52.87

Annual div Y22.50 Y45.00 -Q4 div Y45.00 Y22.50

NOTE - T&D Holdings Inc is the full company name.

