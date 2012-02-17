UPDATE 1-Business confidence plummets as political crisis grips Britain
* Sterling back under pressure (Adds detail, business executives' comment)
Feb 17 (Reuters) - KATAKURA INDUSTRIES CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 47.79 49.00 Operating 2.18 2.25 Recurring 2.72 2.80 Net 1.77 1.35 NOTE - Katakura Industries Co Ltd is a producer of garments, underwear and stockings. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3001.TK1.
* Sterling back under pressure (Adds detail, business executives' comment)
NEW YORK, June 12 Apple shares were stung by a broker downgrade for a second straight week on Monday, sending the stock lower to keep the tech sector under pressure for a second straight session.