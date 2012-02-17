Feb 17 (Reuters) - KATAKURA INDUSTRIES CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 47.79 49.00 Operating 2.18 2.25 Recurring 2.72 2.80 Net 1.77 1.35 NOTE - Katakura Industries Co Ltd is a producer of garments, underwear and stockings. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3001.TK1.