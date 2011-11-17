Nov 17 (Reuters) -
MARUKA MACHINERY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 15.00 yen 14.00 yen
NOTE - Maruka Machinery Co Ltd is a wholesaler of
industrial and construction machinery. If there is no Q1
or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the
first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend
announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies
to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7594.TK1.