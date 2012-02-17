Feb 17 (Reuters) - KINKI NIPPON TOURIST CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 45.43 45.00 Operating 644 mln 300 mln Recurring 736 mln 400 mln Net 559 mln 200 mln NOTE - Kinki Nippon Tourist Co Ltd is a major travel agency. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9726.TK1.