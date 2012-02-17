Feb 17 (Reuters) - JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.35 10.35 Operating 1.16 1.44 Recurring 1.21 1.48 Net 620 mln 795 mln NOTE - Japan Pure Chemical Co Ltd is a maker of chemicals for electroplating, formed in 1999 by a management buyout. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4973.TK1.