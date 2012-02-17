Feb 17 (Reuters) - BBH CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2012 Dec 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.79 1.45 Operating loss 75 mln prft 2 mln Recurring loss 86 mln prft 1 mln Net loss 69 mln prft 40 mln NOTE - BBH develops provides consulting on online financial and personnel systems. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3719.TK1.