Feb 17 (Reuters) - KATAKURA INDUSTRIES CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.89 16.80 Operating 416 mln 100 mln Recurring 671 mln 250 mln Net 1.48 800 mln NOTE - Katakura Industries Co Ltd is a producer of garments, underwear and stockings. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3001.TK1.