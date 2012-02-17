Feb 17 (Reuters) - AJIS CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.12 16.12 Recurring 1.58 1.70 Net 540 mln 888 mln NOTE - Ajis Co Ltd is an inventory stock-taking service firm. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4659.TK1.