Feb 17 (Reuters) - SADO STEAM SHIP CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.59 11.49 Operating 505 mln 356 mln Recurring 405 mln 318 mln Net 281 mln 162 mln NOTE - Sado Steam Ship Co Ltd is a regional ferryboat operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9176.TK1.