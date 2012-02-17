Feb 17 (Reuters) - KINKI NIPPON TOURIST CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 56.56 56.40 Operating 1.13 850 mln Recurring 1.27 1.00 Net 711 mln 300 mln NOTE - Kinki Nippon Tourist Co Ltd is a major travel agency. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9726.TK1.