Feb 17 (Reuters) - SADO STEAM SHIP CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.84 7.72 Operating 400 mln 269 mln Recurring 353 mln 224 mln Net 217 mln 122 mln NOTE - Sado Steam Ship Co Ltd is a regional ferryboat operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9176.TK1.