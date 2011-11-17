Nov 17 (Reuters) -

GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended

Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS

6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 4.09 4.34 3.96

(+3.1 pct) Operating 1.61 1.79 1.57

(+2.4 pct) Recurring 1.08 1.26 1.14

(-5.2 pct) Net

1.08 1.26 1.14

(-5.3 pct) EPS

Y11,167.00 Y13,000.00 Y11,791.00 Div Y11,167.00 Y13,000.00 Y11,791.00

NOTE - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust (Reit) managed by Global Alliance Realty Co. Ltd.

