UPDATE 3-Silent on probe reports, China's Anbang says chairman steps aside
* Chinese media reported Wu had been detained for investigation
Nov 17 (Reuters) -
GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS
6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 4.09 4.34 3.96
(+3.1 pct) Operating 1.61 1.79 1.57
(+2.4 pct) Recurring 1.08 1.26 1.14
(-5.2 pct) Net
1.08 1.26 1.14
(-5.3 pct) EPS
Y11,167.00 Y13,000.00 Y11,791.00 Div Y11,167.00 Y13,000.00 Y11,791.00
NOTE - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust (Reit) managed by Global Alliance Realty Co. Ltd.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8958.TK1.
* Chinese media reported Wu had been detained for investigation
* New offer would exceed minimum sought by Toshiba (Recasts with sources, adds comments, share price, byline, changes dateline)