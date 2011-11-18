BRIEF-Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
* Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
Nov 18 (Reuters) -
NKSJ HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.80 trln 2.77 trln Recurring 3.00 42.00 Net loss 12.00 prft 16.00 NOTE - NKSJ Holdings Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8630.TK1.
* Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
NEW YORK, June 13 Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday its chairman was no longer able to fulfil his duties within the company for "personal reasons."