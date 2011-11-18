Nov 18 (Reuters) -

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 3.50 trln 3.35 trln Recurring 140.00 220.00 Net 90.00 145.00 NOTE - Tokio Marine Holdings Inc is a holding company that combines Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. and other units.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8766.TK1.