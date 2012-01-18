Jan 18 (Reuters) - KYODEN CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 38.50 38.00 Operating 1.70 1.30 Recurring 1.60 1.20 Net 1.10 900 mln NOTE - Kyoden Co Ltd produces prototypes of printed circuit boards. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6881.TK1.