Jan 18 (Reuters) - T&C HOLDINGS INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Nov 30,2011 LATEST FORECAST Annual div nil -Q2 div nil nil NOTE - T&C Holdings Inc is the full company name. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3832.TK1.