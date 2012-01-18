BRIEF-AQ Estate says existence of material uncertainties may cast doubt on Co's ability to continue as going concern
* Issues clarification on why the auditor did not have any comment for year ended 31 Dec 2016
Jan 18 (Reuters) - T&C HOLDINGS INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Nov 30,2011 LATEST FORECAST Annual div nil -Q2 div nil nil NOTE - T&C Holdings Inc is the full company name. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3832.TK1.
BERLIN, June 13 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday the European Central Bank needed to change its current monetary policy "in a timely manner", warning that very low interest rates had caused problems in some parts of the world.