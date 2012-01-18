BRIEF-AQ Estate says existence of material uncertainties may cast doubt on Co's ability to continue as going concern
* Issues clarification on why the auditor did not have any comment for year ended 31 Dec 2016
Jan 18 (Reuters) - T&C HOLDINGS INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Nov 30,2011 LATEST FORECAST Sales 569 mln Operating loss 257 mln Recurring loss 355 mln Net loss 468 mln NOTE - T&C Holdings Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3832.TK1.
BERLIN, June 13 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday the European Central Bank needed to change its current monetary policy "in a timely manner", warning that very low interest rates had caused problems in some parts of the world.