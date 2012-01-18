Jan 18 (Reuters) - T&C HOLDINGS INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Nov 30,2011 LATEST FORECAST Sales 569 mln Operating loss 257 mln Recurring loss 355 mln Net loss 468 mln NOTE - T&C Holdings Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3832.TK1.