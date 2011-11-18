Nov 18 (Reuters) -

MICRONICS JAPAN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

27.26 24.39

(+11.8 pct) (+39.4 pct) Operating 287 mln 585 mln

(-50.9 pct) Recurring 361 mln 293 mln

(+23.2 pct) Net

loss 3.23 prft 416 mln EPS

loss Y166.26 prft Y21.37 Annual div

Y10.00 Y15.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y10.00 Y15.00 Y10.00

NOTE - Micronics Japan Co Ltd is a major maker of semiconductor measuring instruments.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

