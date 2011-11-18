BRIEF-Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
* Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
Nov 18 (Reuters) -
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 24.30 57.70 32.00 (-57.9 pct) (+100.2 pct) (-75.0%) Operating 21.19 54.60
(-61.2 pct) (+109.3 pct)
Recurring 21.22 54.61 25.00 (-61.1 pct) (+109.0 pct) (-79.4%) Net
21.26 54.42 25.00
(-60.9 pct) (+118.0 pct) (-68.8%) EPS Y27.71 Y69.42 Y32.59 Annual div
Y50.00 Y50.00 -Q2 div Y25.00 Y25.00
-Q4 div Y25.00
Y25.00
NOTE - Tokio Marine Holdings Inc is a holding company that combines Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. and other units..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8766.TK1.
* Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
NEW YORK, June 13 Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday its chairman was no longer able to fulfil his duties within the company for "personal reasons."