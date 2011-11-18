Nov 18 (Reuters) -
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 1.90 trln
1.72 trln 3.50 trln
(+10.0 pct) (-7.9 pct) (+6.4%)
Recurring 119.15 148.16 140.00
(-19.6 pct) (+41.6 pct)
(+10.6%) Net 79.07
95.24 90.00
(-17.0 pct) (+33.7 pct) (+25.1%) EPS
Y103.09 Y121.50 Y117.35
Diluted EPS Y103.03 Y121.45
Annual div
Y50.00 Y50.00
-Q2 div Y25.00 Y25.00
-Q4 div Y25.00
Y25.00
NOTE - Tokio Marine Holdings Inc is a holding company that
combines Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. and
other units..
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8766.TK1.