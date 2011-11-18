Nov 18 (Reuters) -

MICRONICS JAPAN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 29.05 24.72 30.00

13.85 (+17.5 pct) (+28.0 pct)

(+3.3%) (0.0%) Operating prft 928 mln prft 419 mln prft 700 mln loss 100 mln

(+121.1 pct) (-24.6%)

Recurring prft 921 mln prft 89 mln prft 500 mln loss 200 mln

(+931.7 pct) (-45.7%)

Net loss 2.84 prft 175 mln prft 300 mln loss 300 mln EPS loss Y146.02 prft Y9.03 prft Y15.80 loss Y15.80 Annual div Y10.00 Y15.00 Y10.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y10.00 Y15.00 Y10.00

NOTE - Micronics Japan Co Ltd is a major maker of semiconductor measuring instruments.

