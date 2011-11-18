Nov 18 (Reuters) -
CHRONICLE CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
107 mln 99 mln
(+8.6 pct) (-64.5 pct)
Operating prft 273 mln loss 283 mln
Recurring loss 886 mln loss 408 mln Net
loss 1.73 loss 581 mln EPS
loss Y35.88 loss Y1.30 Annual div
nil nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil nil
NOTE - Chronicle Corp is a retailer of brand-name products,
including jewellery and watches.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
