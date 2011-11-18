BRIEF-Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
* Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
Nov 18 (Reuters) -
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.10 trln 1.72 trln 3.90 trln (+21.7 pct) (+69.5 pct) (+14.5%) Recurring 9.20 70.52 24.00
(-86.9 pct) (-14.3 pct) (+14.3%) Net 7.14 40.06 6.00 (-82.2 pct) (-29.5 pct) (+10.7%) EPS
Y11.48 Y63.97 Y9.64
Annual div Y54.00 Y54.00 -Q2 div Y27.00 Y27.00
-Q4 div Y27.00
Y27.00
NOTE - MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8725.TK1.
* Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
NEW YORK, June 13 Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday its chairman was no longer able to fulfil his duties within the company for "personal reasons."