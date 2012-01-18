Jan 18 (Reuters) - TOKYO STEEL MANUFACTURING CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 170.00 186.50 Operating loss 10.00 nil Recurring loss 10.00 nil Net loss 12.50 nil NOTE - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd is a major electric furnace steelmaker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5423.TK1.