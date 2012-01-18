BRIEF-Chengdu Yunda Technology plans asset acquisition via cash and share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Chengdu Huoan Metrology Technical Center via cash and share issue, share trade remains suspended
Jan 18 (Reuters) - PSC INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.54 1.38 Recurring 393 mln 354 mln Net 218 mln 205 mln NOTE - PSC Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3649.TK1.
* Says it plans to acquire Chengdu Huoan Metrology Technical Center via cash and share issue, share trade remains suspended
COLOMBO, June 13 Sri Lankan shares on Tuesday hit their lowest close in more than five weeks due to profit-booking in blue chips, although foreign investors actively bought into the island nation's risky assets.