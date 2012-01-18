Jan 18 (Reuters) - PSC INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.54 1.38 Recurring 393 mln 354 mln Net 218 mln 205 mln NOTE - PSC Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3649.TK1.