Jan 18 (Reuters) - UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORP. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to Nov 30,2012 LATEST FORECAST Revenues 16.01 Operating 6.70 Recurring 4.67 Net 4.67 EPS 2,220.00 yen Dividend 2,750.00 yen NOTE - United Urban Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (Reit) managed by Japan Reit Advisors Co. Ltd.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8960.TK1.