Sri Lankan rupee ends weaker on dollar demand from oil firm
COLOMBO, June 13 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Tuesday as a state-run bank bought dollars on behalf of a government-owned oil company, dealers said.
Jan 18 Nine months to December 31, 2011 (in billions of yen unless specified) LATEST ACTUAL (Parent) FORECAST YEAR-AGO Revenues 7.39 7.64 Operating loss 720 mln loss 977 mln Recurring loss 490 mln loss 671 mln Net loss 713 mln loss 682 mln NOTE - Mito Securities Co Ltd is a brokerage. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8622.TK1.
SAO PAULO, June 13 Brazil's government may have to amend parts of an executive decree raising fines on financial firms involved in illicit acts to include prosecutors in the structuring of plea deals along with the central bank and the securities industry watchdog, Valor Econômico newspaper said on Tuesday.