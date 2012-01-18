BRIEF-Chengdu Yunda Technology plans asset acquisition via cash and share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Chengdu Huoan Metrology Technical Center via cash and share issue, share trade remains suspended
TOKYO Jan 18 Densan Co Ltd said on Wednesday it planned a 2-for-1 share split on April 1, for shareholders as of March 31.
Companies often split shares to improve their liquidity and make them more attractive to individual investors. ((Tokyo Equities Desk +81-3-6441-1801))
COLOMBO, June 13 Sri Lankan shares on Tuesday hit their lowest close in more than five weeks due to profit-booking in blue chips, although foreign investors actively bought into the island nation's risky assets.