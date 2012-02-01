Feb 1 (Reuters) - JAPAN COMMUNICATIONS INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.01 4.06 Operating 368 mln 368 mln Recurring 336 mln 336 mln Net 924 mln 478 mln NOTE - Japan Communications Inc is involved in data communication services.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9424.TK1.