Dec 1 (Reuters) - KUMIAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 42.00 39.10 Operating 1.50 1.00 Recurring 2.00 1.50 Net 1.30 900 mln NOTE - Kumiai Chemical Industry Co Ltd is a manufacturer of agrochemicals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4996.TK1.