UPDATE 1-Qatar closes helium plants amid rift with Arab powers
* Early sign of possible impact on global commodities markets
Dec 1 (Reuters) - KUMIAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 42.00 39.10 Operating 1.50 1.00 Recurring 2.00 1.50 Net 1.30 900 mln NOTE - Kumiai Chemical Industry Co Ltd is a manufacturer of agrochemicals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4996.TK1.
* Early sign of possible impact on global commodities markets
TUNIS, June 13 Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) and German oil firm Wintershall have agreed an interim deal to resume production, a step forward in a contract dispute that was blocking up to 160,000 barrels per day.