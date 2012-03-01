March 1 (Reuters) - NIPPON TECHNO LAB INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.18 1.04 Operating 95 mln 78 mln Recurring 96 mln 80 mln Net 47 mln 47 mln NOTE - Nippon Techno Lab Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3849.TK1.