Dec 1 (Reuters) - FUJI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO LTD PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.48 2.22 3.15 (+11.8 pct) (+1.4 pct) Operating 300 mln 318 mln 301 mln (-5.4 pct) (+1.2 pct) Recurring 322 mln 340 mln 323 mln (-5.3 pct) (+0.3 pct) Net 184 mln 198 mln 189 mln (-7.0 pct) (+0.3 pct) EPS Y28.61 Y30.75 Y29.41 NOTE - Fuji Electric Industry Co Ltd is a manufacturer of control switches. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6654.TK1.