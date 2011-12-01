Dec 1 (Reuters) -
FUJI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
2.48 2.22 3.15
(+11.8 pct) (+1.4 pct)
Operating 300 mln 318 mln 301 mln
(-5.4 pct) (+1.2 pct)
Recurring 322 mln 340 mln 323 mln
(-5.3 pct) (+0.3 pct)
Net 184 mln 198 mln 189 mln
(-7.0 pct) (+0.3 pct)
EPS Y28.61 Y30.75 Y29.41
NOTE - Fuji Electric Industry Co Ltd is a manufacturer of
control switches.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
